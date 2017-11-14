'Men feel comfortable talking amongst themselves'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Industry, Trade, Tourism, Lands and Mineral Resources Faiyaz Koya pins a blue ribbon on permanent secretary Malakai Finau during the Movember launch at the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources, Industry, Trade and Tourism office in Suva la

MEN tend to hold back and feel more comfortable talking amongst themselves when it comes to prostate cancer.

With prostate cancer being the number one killer in men, the Fiji Cancer Society over the years has been trying its best to create more awareness on the issue.

This was revealed by FCS chief executive officer, Belinda Chan, who said it was difficult for men to talk about the changes in their bodies.

"This year, we have noticed that there has been a lot of awareness going on for the month November. We hope come next year, we just want to continue with this momentum and encourage more men to come out and talk about it," she said.

"The last three years compared with breast cancer, the momentum has been building. "Each year it is getting bigger and bigger.

"We need to change our attitude and mind-set and start thinking that our health is our wealth.

"So if we can't do anything to improve our health, then that's when everything stops.

"Men need to come out and say yes. "There's nothing wrong in saying if you are sick and they need to learn to speak up a little bit more."

Ms Chan said the society had helped few patients with prostate cancer over the past years.

She said FCS was partnering with the Suva Golden Oldies rugby club in promoting and creating awareness of prostate cancer in the country.