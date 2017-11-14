Fiji Time: 12:48 PM on Tuesday 14 November

Villagers grateful for water

Kalesi Mele
Tuesday, November 14, 2017

VILLAGERS of Bukama in Yasawa say they are grateful for the timely supply of water to the island.

Village headman Sakaraia Ravave said they had to ration water for months because of the dry spell.

"We were relieved to finally receive water last week," he said.

"And we finally received rain, which was good because we finally had a chance to fill our tanks."

He said they had been told if the dry spell continued and the water ran out to let the District Officer know so the Government can supply water.

Fiji Meteorological Service acting director Viliame Vereivalu earlier told this newspaper the dry spell was likely to ease.

He said the development of La Nina towards the latter part of the year would bring rain.

La Nina is defined as cooler than normal sea-surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean that impact global weather patterns.








