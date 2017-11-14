Family homeless

/ Front page / News

A FAMILY in Tavarau, Ba is homeless after their three-bedroom house was razed yesterday morning.

Anup Kumar, 46, said he rushed home when he heard of the fire yesterday.

"My daughter was the one who saw the fire and by the time we alerted the authorities it was too late," he said.

"My wife and son were outside raking the compound.

"I am grateful none of my family members were harmed."

Mr Kumar said the family was sheltering at his mother's residence.

"Some people have come with clothes and food and I'm grateful for their help.

"We all are.

"My family is safe and that is very important to me."

The National Fire Authority in a statement said they attended to the fire after receiving an emergency call at 11.25 am.

"Upon arrival the fire team saw the concrete, corrugated iron and partially timber structured house on fire," the statement read.

"The team used deliveries of water from the fire trucks to extinguish the fire.

"The Lautoka fire team was supported by the Ba fire team as well to put out the fire.

"They also managed to save two other neighbouring houses in the area which were a few metres away."

NFA is carrying out investigations to ascertain how the fire started.