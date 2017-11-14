Fiji Time: 12:48 PM on Tuesday 14 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Family homeless

Kalesi Mele
Tuesday, November 14, 2017

A FAMILY in Tavarau, Ba is homeless after their three-bedroom house was razed yesterday morning.

Anup Kumar, 46, said he rushed home when he heard of the fire yesterday.

"My daughter was the one who saw the fire and by the time we alerted the authorities it was too late," he said.

"My wife and son were outside raking the compound.

"I am grateful none of my family members were harmed."

Mr Kumar said the family was sheltering at his mother's residence.

"Some people have come with clothes and food and I'm grateful for their help.

"We all are.

"My family is safe and that is very important to me."

The National Fire Authority in a statement said they attended to the fire after receiving an emergency call at 11.25 am.

"Upon arrival the fire team saw the concrete, corrugated iron and partially timber structured house on fire," the statement read.

"The team used deliveries of water from the fire trucks to extinguish the fire.

"The Lautoka fire team was supported by the Ba fire team as well to put out the fire.

"They also managed to save two other neighbouring houses in the area which were a few metres away."

NFA is carrying out investigations to ascertain how the fire started.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62110.6021
JPY 55.967752.9677
GBP 0.37050.3625
EUR 0.41780.4058
NZD 0.71240.6794
AUD 0.64220.6172
USD 0.48940.4724

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 14th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Bati-mania
  2. $200k stimulus for Bati
  3. Fiji is 3rd most violent
  4. Man in custody for alleged rape of young girl
  5. Stunningly impressive
  6. Students holiday fares clarified
  7. Police await results
  8. 'Progress made' on Paris deal
  9. CORRECTION
  10. Health warning on fossil fuels

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya Friday (10 Nov)
  2. Outrigger baby boom Thursday (09 Nov)
  3. Ex-LTA chief claims coercion Friday (10 Nov)
  4. Miss World Fiji advances to talent finals Saturday (11 Nov)
  5. The largest hotel in Fiji Saturday (11 Nov)
  6. Mum's in the army Wednesday (08 Nov)
  7. Mum leaves son out of love Friday (10 Nov)
  8. Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm yours Sunday (12 Nov)
  9. Storer stands strong Sunday (12 Nov)
  10. Tall order Thursday (09 Nov)