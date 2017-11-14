Fiji Time: 12:48 PM on Tuesday 14 November

Mother guilty of rape

Mere Naleba
Tuesday, November 14, 2017

A WOMAN was convicted by the High Court in Suva yesterday for raping her teenage daughter.

Director of Public Prosecutions lawyer Sujata Lodhia told Justice Salesi Temo that the maximum sentence for rape of a minor was life sentence ,while the sentencing tariff starts at 15 to 16 years imprisonment.

The 45-year-old woman has been convicted of one count of rape and another of sexual assault.

Between January and July last year, the woman performed oral sex on her 14-year-old biological daughter on several occasions.

The three assessors in the trial delivered a mixed opinion on the case last Friday.

Two assessors found the woman guilty of rape and another found her not guilty of the same count.

However, all three assessors found the woman guilty of sexual assault.

Justice Temo yesterday found the woman guilty of both counts and convicted her accordingly.

He said he found the complainant's version of events truthful and accepted her version of the story.

"In my assessment of the witness's credibility, I find the complainant to be a credible witness and I accept her version of events, there is no reason for the complainant to report her mother to the police unless what she was alleging is true," he said.

Justice Temo will sentence the woman today.








