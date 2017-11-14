Fiji Time: 12:47 PM on Tuesday 14 November

Aggravated burglary

Mere Naleba
Tuesday, November 14, 2017

TWO men accused of robbing a woman of her handbag containing $110,000 have been further remanded in custody with the matter now being transferred to the High Court.

Taitusi Qoli, 26, and Jo­a­pe Ramalasou, 45, app­e­ared before Magistrate Waleen George charged wi­th one count each of aggravated burglary. The two allegedly robbed Radha Mani of her handbag containing the money on September 15 this year at Damodar City Centre in Raiwai.

The Suva Magistrates Court heard that only $2000 was recovered. Both accused have previous convictions, with Ramalasou handed a two-year suspended sentence just last year.

The matter has been adjourned to November 24.

Meanwhile, a woman was granted bail by Magistrate George and reminded not to interfere with witnesses.

Reena Maharaj is charged with one count each of assault causing actual bodily harm and another of damaging property.

Ms Maharaj is alleged to have assaulted Ashwini Parveena Nand on November 5 this year and further alleged to have unlawfully damaged Ms Nand's mangalsutra (chain) valued at $1500 and wrist watch valued at $150.

She waived her right to counsel, opting to represent herself.

The case has been adjourned to January 19.








