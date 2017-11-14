Fiji Time: 12:48 PM on Tuesday 14 November

Officers undergo human rights training

Avneel Chand
Tuesday, November 14, 2017

SENIOR police officers are undergoing a five-day workshop on human rights.

The training workshop is facilitated by the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). The week-long training will focus on key human rights standards for law enforcement senior managers, command responsibility on arrest, detention, use of force and the Convention against Torture, law enforcement during natural disasters and other emergencies, law enforcement and the rights of persons with disabilities, law enforcement and the rights of the child, law enforcement and the rights of LGBTI persons.

OHCHR representative Chitralekha Massey said the training was essential for senior managers, considering their roles as supervisors.

"Police officers are human rights champions and it is imperative that those holding senior posts are able to effectively manage and strengthen mechanisms with human rights standards because the decisions made by the senior hierarchy will have an impact on how the officers on the front line are able to uphold the rights of individuals," Dr Massey said.

The training was being used as an opportunity to gauge how the senior management was implementing the outcomes of an Action Plan on FPF Human Rights Priorities developed in August 2016.

Fiji Police Force's chief of operations Assistant Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu said senior managers were looking forward to learning and adopting best practices that could assist in the organisation's ability to uphold the fundamental rights of all persons encountered during the course of their duties.








