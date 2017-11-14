Boost for cancer fight

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image From left: BSP Life managing director Malakai Naiyaga, Fiji Cancer Society chief executive officer Belinda Chan, Kaliova Kadonavatu, cancer survivor Irene Hamidullah and BSP general manager human resources Howard Politini officiate in the cheque presentat

THE Fiji Cancer Society received a timely assistance towards its efforts to create awareness on breast and cervical cancers in the country after receiving a $10,000 cheque from Bank South Pacific Group yesterday.

The assistance was part of the Pinktober campaign, which was held last month.

While presenting the cheque, BSP Life managing director Malakai Naiyaga said he was proud of the bank's staff member across Fiji for living the value of the vanua and supporting the communities in which they operated in.

"Staff through their fundraising efforts raised the significant part of this $10,000 donation, raising close to $8000," he said.

"In the three months of September, October and November we have put together in collaboration with our people a string of fundraising programs, which involved the Walk On Walk Strong (WOWS) Kids cancer awareness support in September, the Pinktober campaign and the Movember campaign for prostate cancer awareness."

Society representative Kaliova Kadonavatu thanked BSP for the timely assistance, saying the money will be used for patient care.

The BSP Group is made up of BSP Bank, BSP Finance and BSP Life.

Meanwhile, Fiji Dairy Ltd also gave a cheque for $20,000 towards the Pinktober campaign.

Fiji Dairy Ltd general manager Sundeep Balia said the organisation had been supporting the society for the past three years.

"We are pleased today to be contributing and helping FCS in their efforts to create awareness and help people suffering with cancer," he said.