Councils await SDMO advice

Kalesi Mele
Tuesday, November 14, 2017

MUNICIPAL councils in the Western Division will only begin spraying for mosquito control in town and city boundaries once advised by respective subdivisional medical officers.

Lautoka City Council chief executive officer Jone Nakauvadra said they had not received any requests yet, but the council had already begun rigorous clean-up campaigns around town and city areas.

"Cleaning up around the city area or boundaries is normal work for those at the council," he said.

"Our health team continues to work with the Ministry of Health. So if there are any areas that need spraying then that's what we will do. At the moment we conduct inspections on a daily basis."

Similar sentiments were expressed by Tavua Town Council chief executive officer Vinesh Naidu.

Mr Naidu said residents of Tavua area were less likely to contract the disease.

"We haven't had any rain here for the past four months, so we are unlikely to have an outbreak of the disease here," he said.

"But we do clean up every day and ensure that there is no stagnant water in town drains."

Ba Town Council chief executive officer Dip Narayan said they would only act on the advice of the SDMO.

"We haven't received any such request from the SDMO, but we will continue our efforts in keeping town boundaries clean and dengue free."

Attempts to reach Nadi and Sigatoka town councils yesterday were unsuccessful.








