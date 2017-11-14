Fiji Time: 12:47 PM on Tuesday 14 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Police launch statue probe

Felix Chaudhary
Tuesday, November 14, 2017

A HIGH school student in Ba is being investigated for allegedly mocking the statue of a renowned Hindu scholar and academic last week.

Fiji Police Force chief of intelligence and investigations Assistant Commissioner of Police Biu Matavou said the matter was of a serious nature and warranted investigation.

"The divisional crime officer has been directed to conduct an investigation regarding the video along the lines of creating racial antagonism," he said in response to questions from this newspaper.

In a video which was posted on social media platform Facebook, the student was captured allegedly spitting, slapping and ridiculing the statue of a renowned Hindu academic, scholar and poet.

The video sparked hundreds of shares and likes online and drew the concerns of the Education Ministry because of the inflammatory remarks made on social media regarding the issue.

Education Ministry's permanent secretary Iowane Tiko labelled the issue as "serious".

Mr Tiko said any racial discriminating act at schools was always treated seriously and those involved would be taken to task after a detailed report into the incident had been completed.

He said the ministry considered the incident a "serious breach".








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62110.6021
JPY 55.967752.9677
GBP 0.37050.3625
EUR 0.41780.4058
NZD 0.71240.6794
AUD 0.64220.6172
USD 0.48940.4724

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 14th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Bati-mania
  2. $200k stimulus for Bati
  3. Fiji is 3rd most violent
  4. Man in custody for alleged rape of young girl
  5. Stunningly impressive
  6. Students holiday fares clarified
  7. Police await results
  8. 'Progress made' on Paris deal
  9. CORRECTION
  10. Health warning on fossil fuels

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya Friday (10 Nov)
  2. Outrigger baby boom Thursday (09 Nov)
  3. Ex-LTA chief claims coercion Friday (10 Nov)
  4. Miss World Fiji advances to talent finals Saturday (11 Nov)
  5. The largest hotel in Fiji Saturday (11 Nov)
  6. Mum's in the army Wednesday (08 Nov)
  7. Mum leaves son out of love Friday (10 Nov)
  8. Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm yours Sunday (12 Nov)
  9. Storer stands strong Sunday (12 Nov)
  10. Tall order Thursday (09 Nov)