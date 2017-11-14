Police launch statue probe

/ Front page / News

A HIGH school student in Ba is being investigated for allegedly mocking the statue of a renowned Hindu scholar and academic last week.

Fiji Police Force chief of intelligence and investigations Assistant Commissioner of Police Biu Matavou said the matter was of a serious nature and warranted investigation.

"The divisional crime officer has been directed to conduct an investigation regarding the video along the lines of creating racial antagonism," he said in response to questions from this newspaper.

In a video which was posted on social media platform Facebook, the student was captured allegedly spitting, slapping and ridiculing the statue of a renowned Hindu academic, scholar and poet.

The video sparked hundreds of shares and likes online and drew the concerns of the Education Ministry because of the inflammatory remarks made on social media regarding the issue.

Education Ministry's permanent secretary Iowane Tiko labelled the issue as "serious".

Mr Tiko said any racial discriminating act at schools was always treated seriously and those involved would be taken to task after a detailed report into the incident had been completed.

He said the ministry considered the incident a "serious breach".