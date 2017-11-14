Farmers welcome rain after long dry spell

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Farmer Sunil Kumar (centre) with his son Shaneel Kumar and labourer Chandar Dutt plant sugar cane at his farm at Johnson Rd in Lautoka. Picture: REINAL CHAND

LAUTOKA sugarcane growers are taking advantage of recent rainfall and planting cane.

Sunil Kumar from Johnson Rd said the wet weather, combined with government assistance, had given him a much-needed boost.

"I planted two acres of new cane and the only reason I am able to do this is because of the rainfall we have received and Government's cane planting grant. Without both these things, no one would be able to plant cane," the 53-year-old said.

"We have received a good cane price too and that has made a lot of farmers happy."

Government announced a total cane price of $82 per tonne for the 2016 season in a press statement released last month.

Mr Kumar said he normally harvested about 400 tonnes on his 15 acre farm, but the impact of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston, the extended dry weather spell and land lease issues had resulted in a decreased crop.

"The land I am planting on is freehold and the owner lives overseas. And because I can't contact him I am not sure if my lease will be renewed. I can plant more cane, but it will depend on the lease and weather — both are things that I can't control."

The Sugar Cane Growers Council has announced an extension to the cane planting window from October 1 to December 15.