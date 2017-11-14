Clear vision

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image World-renowned eye surgeon Dr Jeffrey Rutgard holds his youngest patient, six-year-old Litiana Rakarakatia, at the hospital on Taveuni. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

Litiana Rakarakatia, 6, could not easily identify her mother after world-renowned eye surgeon Dr Jeffrey Rutgard removed bandages from her eyes.

She looked around the hospital ward at Waiyevo on Taveuni and after hearing a woman's voice conversing with the doctors, Litiana looked towards her, determined that this was the person whom she called mum for the past six years.

Litiana could never identify her mum by looking at her face because of her poor eye sight.

Her mum Akesa Tinanivalu was emotional and described the moment as God- appointed.

"God certainly appointed this day for Litiana to see me again and I thank Him for touching the hearts of the surgeons and volunteers who have travelled from around the world to help us," she said.

"My daughter is a kindergarten student but she could never see clearly and even when she wants to see me closely, she would close an eye and use the other opened eye to see me.

"It was that bad and I used to pray and ask God to help us because she is a bright student and wants to become successful in life."

Litiana will return to her house in Nadi today with her mum and she was excited to see her family and friends.

"She can't wait to get home and she kept saying she wants to see her siblings now."

The free eye surgery project on Taveuni had treated 160 patients so far and 60 more patients are expected later this week.

Rotary Club of Taveuni president Geoff Amos said the project had been successful for the past 12 years.

"The demand keeps increasing every year, with more patients wanting to come over for this free treatment, which can cost them $10,000 if they get it treated in Australia or New Zealand," he said.