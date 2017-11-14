Fiji Time: 12:47 PM on Tuesday 14 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Police await results

Luke Rawalai
Tuesday, November 14, 2017

POLICE are awaiting the post-mortem examination results of a 39-year-old man whose body was found inside a drain at Vunivau in Labasa on Sunday morning.

The man was last seen alive at a club in Labasa Town on Saturday night.

His body was found at 6.40am on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the man's body was discovered by a 36-year-old woman.

"His body is currently in hospital awaiting post-mortem examination as our officers continue their investigations," she said.

"At the moment we are not ruling out murder as police continue investigations into the case.

"The deceased is a vendor at the Labasa Market and is residing with family members at Vunivau.

"Until post-mortem examination results are out, we cannot rule anything out yet and at the same time we are requesting members of the public to assist with information that may help with our investigations," she said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62110.6021
JPY 55.967752.9677
GBP 0.37050.3625
EUR 0.41780.4058
NZD 0.71240.6794
AUD 0.64220.6172
USD 0.48940.4724

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 14th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Bati-mania
  2. $200k stimulus for Bati
  3. Fiji is 3rd most violent
  4. Man in custody for alleged rape of young girl
  5. Stunningly impressive
  6. Students holiday fares clarified
  7. Police await results
  8. 'Progress made' on Paris deal
  9. CORRECTION
  10. Health warning on fossil fuels

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya Friday (10 Nov)
  2. Outrigger baby boom Thursday (09 Nov)
  3. Ex-LTA chief claims coercion Friday (10 Nov)
  4. Miss World Fiji advances to talent finals Saturday (11 Nov)
  5. The largest hotel in Fiji Saturday (11 Nov)
  6. Mum's in the army Wednesday (08 Nov)
  7. Mum leaves son out of love Friday (10 Nov)
  8. Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm yours Sunday (12 Nov)
  9. Storer stands strong Sunday (12 Nov)
  10. Tall order Thursday (09 Nov)