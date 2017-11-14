Police await results

/ Front page / News

POLICE are awaiting the post-mortem examination results of a 39-year-old man whose body was found inside a drain at Vunivau in Labasa on Sunday morning.

The man was last seen alive at a club in Labasa Town on Saturday night.

His body was found at 6.40am on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the man's body was discovered by a 36-year-old woman.

"His body is currently in hospital awaiting post-mortem examination as our officers continue their investigations," she said.

"At the moment we are not ruling out murder as police continue investigations into the case.

"The deceased is a vendor at the Labasa Market and is residing with family members at Vunivau.

"Until post-mortem examination results are out, we cannot rule anything out yet and at the same time we are requesting members of the public to assist with information that may help with our investigations," she said.