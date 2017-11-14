Fiji Time: 12:49 PM on Tuesday 14 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Students holiday fares clarified

Luke Rawalai
Tuesday, November 14, 2017

BUS drivers will manually charge adult fares for students by double tapping student's blue eTransport cards during the school holidays.

Earlier, the Education Ministry's permanent secretary Iowane Tiko clarified that students could still use their blue cards during the school holidays.

However Mr Tiko said the cards would be topped up by parents becuase the free bus fare subsidy did not apply to students after school.

"Students who fall under the subsidised fare categories are only topped up with funds to cater for school trips," he said.

"Travels for any other purposes is to be topped up by parents or others during the school holidays. The fares will apply as per the Land Transport Authority schedule and a bus driver generally has to manually charge adult fare (tapping cards twice) on student cards if they are over 12 years and not in school uniform."

Mr Tiko said the cards were provisioned to charge both student and adult fares as per LTA laws. "Government's assistance on free bus fare ends on the last day of term three," he said. "The assistance will begin again on the first day of term one next year, which means that during the school holidays Government will not be responsible for students bus fares."

In its 2017/2018 National Budget, the Government had set aside $20 million for bus fare subsidy for school children.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62110.6021
JPY 55.967752.9677
GBP 0.37050.3625
EUR 0.41780.4058
NZD 0.71240.6794
AUD 0.64220.6172
USD 0.48940.4724

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 14th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Bati-mania
  2. $200k stimulus for Bati
  3. Fiji is 3rd most violent
  4. Man in custody for alleged rape of young girl
  5. Stunningly impressive
  6. Students holiday fares clarified
  7. Police await results
  8. 'Progress made' on Paris deal
  9. CORRECTION
  10. Health warning on fossil fuels

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya Friday (10 Nov)
  2. Outrigger baby boom Thursday (09 Nov)
  3. Ex-LTA chief claims coercion Friday (10 Nov)
  4. Miss World Fiji advances to talent finals Saturday (11 Nov)
  5. The largest hotel in Fiji Saturday (11 Nov)
  6. Mum's in the army Wednesday (08 Nov)
  7. Mum leaves son out of love Friday (10 Nov)
  8. Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm yours Sunday (12 Nov)
  9. Storer stands strong Sunday (12 Nov)
  10. Tall order Thursday (09 Nov)