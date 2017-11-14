Students holiday fares clarified

/ Front page / News

BUS drivers will manually charge adult fares for students by double tapping student's blue eTransport cards during the school holidays.

Earlier, the Education Ministry's permanent secretary Iowane Tiko clarified that students could still use their blue cards during the school holidays.

However Mr Tiko said the cards would be topped up by parents becuase the free bus fare subsidy did not apply to students after school.

"Students who fall under the subsidised fare categories are only topped up with funds to cater for school trips," he said.

"Travels for any other purposes is to be topped up by parents or others during the school holidays. The fares will apply as per the Land Transport Authority schedule and a bus driver generally has to manually charge adult fare (tapping cards twice) on student cards if they are over 12 years and not in school uniform."

Mr Tiko said the cards were provisioned to charge both student and adult fares as per LTA laws. "Government's assistance on free bus fare ends on the last day of term three," he said. "The assistance will begin again on the first day of term one next year, which means that during the school holidays Government will not be responsible for students bus fares."

In its 2017/2018 National Budget, the Government had set aside $20 million for bus fare subsidy for school children.