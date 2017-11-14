Fiji Time: 12:48 PM on Tuesday 14 November

Man in custody for alleged rape of young girl

Luke Rawalai
Tuesday, November 14, 2017

A 30-YEAR-OLD man is in police custody for allegedly raping a young girl yesterday in Savusavu Town.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said a report of the alleged rape was lodged at the Savusavu Police Station and a man was in custody.

A couple saw the young girl crying in town while she was standing with the suspect.

"When they approached her the suspect had allegedly fled and with the assistance of another woman the matter was reported to police," Ms Naisoro said.

"The victim is being medically examined before we will be able to talk to her and her parents.

"Police investigations into the matter continue."

Naqere, Savusavu resident Miriama Whippy said the alleged incident happened during broad daylight in Savusavu Town. Ms Whippy said it allegedly happened behind a shop in the town area.

Meanwhile, earlier this month police said they had seen an increase in reports of crime against toddlers and preschoolers in the Northern Division.

According to police reports, eight cases against toddlers and preschoolers had been received so far this year, compared with four for the same period last year.

Crimes against children in the division from January to September this year has so far totalled 134, the same amount recorded for the same period last year.

Police director of planning Senior Superintendent of Police Aporosa Lutunauga said children between the ages of 13 and 17 were prone to sexually-related crimes.

SSP Lutunauga said this year the Northern Division recorded 54 cases of sexual crime and 22 cases of assault.

He said it was also interesting to note that the number of primary school students between the ages of six and 12 were more prone to falling victims of sexual crime.








