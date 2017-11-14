Stunningly impressive

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Miss Fiji Nanise Rainima wearing a gown by Rachel Fairfax for Miss World's Designer Gown Competition in Sanya, China on Sunday. Picture: Supplied

MISS World Fiji, Nanise Rainima's efforts certainly has left an impression placing her on the top 20 in the Beauty with a Purpose (BWAP) category.

Ms Rainima earlier this year collected money for Foundation for the Education of Needy Children (FENC) Fiji and participated in a walk around Viti Levu to help raise funds for the organisation.

Miss World Fiji director, Andhy Blake said he was excited about Ms Rainima's achievement, the second Fijian contestant to achieve such feat.

"This is the second time our beauty pageant with a purpose project to be placed on the top at the Miss World and I am excited that the Miss World organisation has recognised Nanise's charitable efforts," he said.

Mr Blake has called on Fijians to show their support towards Miss World Fiji by casting their votes through various mediums such as mobile apps and on the official website.

"Nanise Rainima is leading her group 12 in the Miss World multimedia award. I urge every Fijian to get behind her and vote for her to win her head to head challenge. By simply liking the Miss World Fiji Facebook page you contribute a vote, plus voting using Mobstar and on the official Miss World website," he said.