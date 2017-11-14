Flotsam and Jetsam

/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER heard this from an ardent reader of this newspaper.

"I left my farm one day early last week for Suva to sort issues regarding my land lease and electricity supply, as well as pay utility bills," he said.

"I stopped at a supermarket in Navua, bought a copy of this newspaper and proceeded to catch the bus to Suva.

"On arrival in Suva, I found my wallet missing. It contained my bank card as well as my ID and other cards."

To cut the long story short, he cancelled several appointments and left Suva frustrated.

On arrival back in Navua, he returned to the supermarket and made inquiries as to whether anyone had seen his wallet.

He was directed to the supermarket's manager, who told him a staff member found the wallet and left it with him in case the owner came back to inquire.

The ardent reader breathed a sigh of relief, as some honest people still do exist.