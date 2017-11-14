Fiji is 3rd most violent

/ Front page / News

FIJI is ranked third in the Pacific having recorded the third highest incidents of children experiencing some violent forms of discipline in their homes at the hands of their caregivers.

This was revealed by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on November 1 in a study titled 'A Familiar Face: Violence in the lives of children and adolescents'.

The publication which uses the latest data collated by UNICEF shows children as young as 12 months old are experiencing violence, often at the hands of those who are entrusted to take care of them.

The report states that seven out of 10 children aged between two and 14 years old in Fiji experience violent discipline at home at the hands of their caregivers.

Fiji is behind Kiribati and Vanuatu who top the table of violence against children.

The report states that in Vanuatu, half of the adults who act as caregivers have the view that physical punishment is necessary to properly raise or educate children.

In Vanuatu and Solomon Islands, more than eight in 10 children aged two to four-years-old experience violent discipline at home.

The report also states that 10 out of 14 countries and territories prohibit corporal punishment in schools.

However, this is not fully enforced as not all teachers have been trained on positive disciplinary methods, reporting and response mechanisms which are generally lacking.

The publication also sheds light on four specific forms of violence which are violent discipline and exposure to domestic abuse during early childhood, violence at school, violent deaths among adolescents, and sexual violence in childhood and adolescence.