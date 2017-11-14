'Progress made' on Paris deal

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger drinks a bowl of kava while Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama looks on at the Fijian pavilion in Bonn, Germany. Picture: SUPPLIED

FIJI expects to meet the goals it set for itself as COP23 presidency as the climate conference enters its high level segment in Bonn, Germany this week.

Prime Minister and COP23 president Voreqe Bainimarama believes the ministers of environment or heads of government who will join the conference this week will be pleased with the progress their delegations have made."

Midway through the two-week conference, Mr Bainimarama spent Sunday with the clear message that the first part of the UN climate conference had been "good".

He reported progress on the implementation of the Paris Agreement and said "the beginnings of a text are emerging".

Amidst scepticism on the ability of a Pacific Island Small Island Developing States (PSIDS) ability to push forward on making the Paris Agreement operational, Mr Bainimarama said the mood at COP was a lot more positive than "some might have expected given the challenges to the multilateral consensus on decisive action of which you are all aware".

Speaking on Sunday morning in Bonn at a special Inter-Parliament Union Meeting for COP23 which was held at the University of Bonn, Mr Bainimarama said he was delighted to report that things were going well.

"As any parliamentarian knows, it's possible to get stuck on procedure rather than substance. To obsess about the detail and miss the big picture. To continue to fight personal or party battles over parts of text and lose sight of the interests of everybody."

Mr Bainimarama told the MPs present at the meeting that the world needed to combine its resources and political capital to make a practical difference.

"I certainly believe there is a growing appreciation that the only way for every nation to put itself first is to join hands with every other nation and tackle this problem head on. And as I keep saying, the door is always open to those who are holding back to join us on our mission and move forward together."