Global carbon emission rises

Sikeli Qounadovu
Tuesday, November 14, 2017

SCIENTISTS are content that global carbon emission is set to rise by about 2 per cent at the end of this year as compared with 2016.

In a statement released by Future Earth from the conclusion of the 2017 Global Carbon budget, global carbon emission has shown no sign of decreasing.

The announcement comes as nations meet in Bonn, Germany, for the annual United Nations climate negotiations (COP23).

Lead researcher Professor Corinne Le QuÃ©rÃ©, director of the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research at the University of East Anglia, said: "With global CO2 emissions from all human activities estimated at 41 billion tonnes for 2017, time is running out on our ability to keep warming well below two degrees Celsius let alone 1.5 degrees Celsius.

"This year we have seen how climate change can amplify the impacts of hurricanes with stronger downpours of rain, higher sea levels and warmer ocean conditions favouring more powerful storms. This is a window into the future. We need to reach a peak in global emissions in the next few years and drive emissions down rapidly afterwards to address climate change and limit its impacts.

"The return to growth in global emissions in 2017 is largely due to a return to growth in Chinese emissions, projected to grow by 3.5 per cent in 2017 after two years with declining emissions. The use of coal, the main fuel source in China, may rise by 3 per cent due to stronger growth in industrial production and lower hydro-power generation due to less rainfall."








