Bati-mania

Elenoa Baselala
Tuesday, November 14, 2017

BEFORE the Vodafone Fiji Bati arrived in drought stricken Townsville it rained and on Sunday, 15 minutes before the team landed in New Zealand, a 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Wellington.

Team media relations manager Petero Civoniceva said it could be a divine sign as the team prepares for a tougher match against New Zealand on Saturday in the Rugby League World Cup quarterfinals.

The Bati did not walk out of arrivals at the Wellington International Airport until after midnight, but it did not dampen the spirits of the many Fijian fans who waited to welcome the team.

"It was an awesome surprise for the team to see the Wellington community. It was pretty humbling and I know it meant a lot to the boys

"We are going to such a big game on Saturday, to know that there will be a lot of Fiji blue in the crowd, it is going to be pretty exciting.

"When we walk out there on Saturday night, we are not only going to do it for everyone in Fiji, but there's going to be a good crowd of Fijian supporters from Wellington to back us all the way.

"We have been blown away by the amount of support and hearing the interest and the support in Fiji makes us realise the great responsibility we have when we put on the white jersey. It's not just for the Fijians back home, but for the Fijians all over the world. They take every run with us, they take every tackle with us, they are there with us all the way."








