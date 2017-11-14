Fiji Time: 12:47 PM on Tuesday 14 November

$200k stimulus for Bati

Pravin Narain
Tuesday, November 14, 2017

FNRL has set aside $200,000 for Fiji Bati players if they win the Rugby League World Cup title.

FNRL chief executive officer Timoci Naleba said the players were paid $A100 ($F157.58) in daily allowance for the pool matches.

As of yesterday, Naleba said the players received $A150 ($F236.37) after qualifying for the quarterfinals.

If they qualify for the semi-finals they would receive $A200 ($F315.16) per day, he said.

There are also pay outs from the world cup and the sponsors, which Naleba said would go to the players according to the agreed percentage








