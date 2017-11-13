Western farmers rewarded for their contribution

Update: 5:34PM TWENTY seven farmers from the four provinces within the Western Division were rewarded with awards in the ranges of crop, livestock and overall awards at the West Agriculture show last week.
A Government statement said the farmers were
recognised for their contributions towards the development of the economy.
While officiating at the event at the Tokatoka Resoort in Nadi, Assistant Minister for
Agriculture Viam Pillay thanked the farmers for their contribution towards the
agriculture sector in their respective farming methodologies from crops through
to livestock farming.
"Government acknowledges the efforts of all our
farmers as your partnership is vital in providing our people food and
nutritional security as well as contributing to increased agriculture export
and providing the required materials for agro industries to support the
employment and livelihood of many communities which is critical for the
economic development of our country," Mr Pillay said.
He also reminded farmers of the drastic effects of
climate change and called on them to adapt mitigating practices for the benefit
of their respective farms.