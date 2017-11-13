Western farmers rewarded for their contribution

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Assistant Minister for Agriculture, Viam Pillay and senior officials of the Ministry of Agriculture with awardees of the 2017 Western Agriculture Show at Tokatoka Resort in Nadi. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:34PM TWENTY seven farmers from the four provinces within the Western Division were rewarded with awards in the ranges of crop, livestock and overall awards at the West Agriculture show last week.

A Government statement said the farmers were recognised for their contributions towards the development of the economy.

While officiating at the event at the Tokatoka Resoort in Nadi, Assistant Minister for Agriculture Viam Pillay thanked the farmers for their contribution towards the agriculture sector in their respective farming methodologies from crops through to livestock farming.

"Government acknowledges the efforts of all our farmers as your partnership is vital in providing our people food and nutritional security as well as contributing to increased agriculture export and providing the required materials for agro industries to support the employment and livelihood of many communities which is critical for the economic development of our country," Mr Pillay said.

He also reminded farmers of the drastic effects of climate change and called on them to adapt mitigating practices for the benefit of their respective farms.