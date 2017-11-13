Man in custody for alleged rape in town

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:03PM A MAN is in custody at the Savusavu Police Station on allegations of an alleged raped a young girl in the town today.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro the a report was lodged at the station which led to the arrest of the 30-year-old man.

Ms Naisoro said a couple saw the young girl crying in town, however the suspect had fled the scene when they approached the girl.

"With the assistance of another woman the matter was reported to Police," she said.

"The victim is being medically examined before we will be able to talk to her and her parents."