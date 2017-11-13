Defence ministers meet to discuss pledges

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:56PM A MEETING by Defence Ministers to champion the security of troops on the ground through partnerships and the realization of Fiji's pledges will be held in Vancouver, Canada.

The UN Peacekeeping Defense Ministers meeting will also include discussions on youth as peacebuilders and the role of the private sector in conflict prevention.

Fiji's Minister for Defence and National Security, Ratu Inoke Kubuabola said this meeting is critical, as ministers will discuss our progress with regards to pledges, how to harness partnerships in peacekeeping and consider issues like the protection of civilians and cross cutting issues of gender, policing and operating in francophone environments.

Ratu Inoke who leaves today to join 49 Ministers for Defence in Vancouver will head to New York and Rome to continue peacekeeping discussions.