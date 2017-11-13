Defence ministers meet to discuss pledges

Update: 4:56PM A MEETING by Defence Ministers to champion the security of troops on the ground through partnerships and the realization of Fiji's pledges will be held in Vancouver, Canada.
The UN Peacekeeping Defense
Ministers meeting will also include discussions on youth as peacebuilders and
the role of the private sector in conflict prevention.
Fiji's Minister for Defence and
National Security, Ratu Inoke Kubuabola said this meeting is critical, as
ministers will discuss our progress with regards to pledges, how to harness
partnerships in peacekeeping and consider issues like the protection of
civilians and cross cutting issues of gender, policing and operating in
francophone environments.
Ratu Inoke who leaves today to
join 49 Ministers for Defence in Vancouver will head to New York and Rome to
continue peacekeeping discussions.