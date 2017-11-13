Arnold pays Fiji a visit

Update: 4:40PM FORMER California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger visited the the Fiji Pavilion today at the COP23 in Bonn, Germany and participated in some dancing and kava drinking session.
The former
governor and actor met with the Secretariat staff and thanked Prime Minister Bainimarama
for having him at the Fiji Pavillion.
Meanwhile
Mr Schwarzenegger and Mr Bainimarama participated at high level side event that
links health issues to climate change.
Mr Bainimarama
thanked the former Californian governor for publicly supporting calls to bring
health to the forefront of climate change discussions.