Arnold pays Fiji a visit

+ Enlarge this image Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger drinks a bowl of kava during his visit to the Fiji Pavilion. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:40PM FORMER California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger visited the the Fiji Pavilion today at the COP23 in Bonn, Germany and participated in some dancing and kava drinking session.

The former governor and actor met with the Secretariat staff and thanked Prime Minister Bainimarama for having him at the Fiji Pavillion.

Meanwhile Mr Schwarzenegger and Mr Bainimarama participated at high level side event that links health issues to climate change.

Mr Bainimarama thanked the former Californian governor for publicly supporting calls to bring health to the forefront of climate change discussions.