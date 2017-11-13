Fiji Time: 9:27 PM on Monday 13 November

Arnold pays Fiji a visit

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, November 13, 2017

Update: 4:40PM FORMER California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger visited the the Fiji Pavilion today at the COP23 in Bonn, Germany and participated in some dancing and kava drinking session.

The former governor and actor met with the Secretariat staff and thanked Prime Minister Bainimarama for having him at the Fiji Pavillion.

Meanwhile Mr Schwarzenegger and Mr Bainimarama participated at high level side event that links health issues to climate change.

Mr Bainimarama thanked the former Californian governor for publicly supporting calls to bring health to the forefront of climate change discussions.








