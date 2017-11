/ Front page / News

Update: 4:27PM A WOMAN charged with the alleged rape of her 14-year-old daughter was found guilty by the High court in Suva today.

Justice Salesi Temo convicted the 45-year-old for one count of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The incident occurred between January and July last year.

She has been further remanded awaiting her sentence tomorrow at 11:30am.