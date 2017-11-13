Tongans encouraged to vote in general election

Update: 4:10PM REGISTERED Tongan voters have been encouraged to tun up in numbers to vote on November 16 and participate peacefully in Tonga's parliamentary elections.
Margret Wilson QC, chair of the Commonwealth Observer Group (COG) to Tonga's National
Parliamentary Elections this year made the plea after being elected to lead the
COG.
In a statement Ms Wilson said their
task as observers is to consider all factors relating to the credibility of the
electoral process as a whole.
"Accordingly, we are charged with
observing and evaluating the pre-election period, the poll, the count and the
declaration of the results," Ms Wilson said.
She said they will not interfere
with the process and act impartiality, objectivity and independence.
"Each of us has been invited to
participate in this assignment in our individual capacities and we do not represent
the countries or organisations to which we belong," she said.
Ms Wilson said she was honoured
to lead the observer group going into the
Tonga General Election.
Fijian Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem is part of
the four member COG.