Chow Games: Yasawa ready to battle

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Monday, November 13, 2017

Update: 3:40PM YASAWA District will be the team to watch during the Chow Games competition in the western district this weekend in Lautoka.

Tournament Director Andrew Pillay said things have been running smoothly with the organizing of the two days tournament that will be held this weekend.

�Last year�s champions in the girls division Nadroga and Lautoka in the boys division will try their best to retain their title but one school that all should look out for is Yasawa as they have been preparing for a very long time so expect some shocking results in the two days,� he said.

Pillay said it is another year of competition where more talents will be unleashed.








