Fiji Time: 9:27 PM on Monday 13 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Weather watch: Heavy rain alert cancelled

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, November 13, 2017

Update: 2:47PM THE heavy rain alert previously in force for Eastern half of VitiLevu, Northern Vanua Levu, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Lau andLomaiviti group has been cancelled.

The weather bulletin issued from the National Weather Forecasting Centre Nadi at 9:50am today reported a trough of low pressure with associated cloud and showers remains weak and slow moving in the vicinity of Fiji.

It is anticipated to affect the group for the next few days.

The forecast to midnight tomorrow for the Fiji group there will be some showers over the eastern Northern Vanua Levu, Kadavu, Lau and Lomaiviti group, the eastern parts and interior of the other larger islands.

There will also be isolated thunderstorms with heavy falls expected. 

Otherwise it will be fine apart from afternoon or evening showers and isolated thunderstorms.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62010.6011
JPY 56.055753.0557
GBP 0.36920.3612
EUR 0.41900.4070
NZD 0.71110.6781
AUD 0.64110.6161
USD 0.49060.4736

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Koya is acting PM
  2. Lost Fijian
  3. Fiji Bati wary of NZ
  4. Fiji in top 20 for BWAP at world pageant
  5. Radrodro calls for LTA inquiry
  6. Qaqa's simple teachings
  7. Call for help
  8. Doom and gloom
  9. Maritino 'can see the rain is gone'
  10. Arnold pays Fiji a visit

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya Friday (10 Nov)
  2. Outrigger baby boom Thursday (09 Nov)
  3. Ex-LTA chief claims coercion Friday (10 Nov)
  4. Miss World Fiji advances to talent finals Saturday (11 Nov)
  5. Mum's in the army Wednesday (08 Nov)
  6. The largest hotel in Fiji Saturday (11 Nov)
  7. Mum leaves son out of love Friday (10 Nov)
  8. Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm yours Sunday (12 Nov)
  9. Going to get tough Tuesday (07 Nov)
  10. Tall order Thursday (09 Nov)