Weather watch: Heavy rain alert cancelled

Update: 2:47PM THE heavy rain alert previously in force for Eastern half of VitiLevu, Northern Vanua Levu, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Lau andLomaiviti group has been cancelled.
The weather bulletin
issued from the National Weather Forecasting Centre Nadi at 9:50am today
reported a trough of low pressure with associated cloud and showers remains
weak and slow moving in the vicinity of Fiji.
It is anticipated to affect the group for the next few days.
The forecast to midnight tomorrow for the Fiji group there
will be some showers over the eastern Northern Vanua Levu, Kadavu, Lau and Lomaiviti
group, the eastern parts and interior of the other larger islands.
There will also be isolated thunderstorms with heavy falls
expected.
Otherwise it will be fine apart from afternoon or evening
showers and isolated thunderstorms.