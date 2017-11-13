Weather watch: Heavy rain alert cancelled

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:47PM THE heavy rain alert previously in force for Eastern half of VitiLevu, Northern Vanua Levu, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Lau andLomaiviti group has been cancelled.

The weather bulletin issued from the National Weather Forecasting Centre Nadi at 9:50am today reported a trough of low pressure with associated cloud and showers remains weak and slow moving in the vicinity of Fiji.

It is anticipated to affect the group for the next few days.

The forecast to midnight tomorrow for the Fiji group there will be some showers over the eastern Northern Vanua Levu, Kadavu, Lau and Lomaiviti group, the eastern parts and interior of the other larger islands.

There will also be isolated thunderstorms with heavy falls expected.

Otherwise it will be fine apart from afternoon or evening showers and isolated thunderstorms.