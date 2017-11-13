Senior police officers attend human rights workshop

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Divisional Police Commander North SSP Verani Nakauyaca discusses a point during the UN Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner training for Senior Management at Police HQ this morning. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:20PM A FIVE day training focused on key human rights standards is currently being undertaken by the Fiji Police Force senior officers.

A statement by the Force says the workshop which is facilitated by the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) at the Fiji Police Headquarters is being attended by senior officers from the four policing divisions.

OHCHR Representative Dr Chitralekha Massey said the training was essential for senior managers considering their roles as supervisors.

The training is also being used as an opportunity to gauge how the senior management were implementing the outcomes of an Action Plan on FPF Human Rights Priorities developed in August 2016.