Fiji Time: 9:27 PM on Monday 13 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Senior police officers attend human rights workshop

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, November 13, 2017

Update: 1:20PM A FIVE day training focused on key human rights standards is currently being undertaken by the Fiji Police Force senior officers.

A statement by the Force says the workshop which is facilitated by the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) at the Fiji Police Headquarters is being attended by senior officers from the four policing divisions. 

OHCHR Representative Dr Chitralekha Massey said the training was essential for senior managers considering their roles as supervisors.

The training is also being used as an opportunity to gauge how the senior management were implementing the outcomes of an Action Plan on FPF Human Rights Priorities developed in August 2016.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62010.6011
JPY 56.055753.0557
GBP 0.36920.3612
EUR 0.41900.4070
NZD 0.71110.6781
AUD 0.64110.6161
USD 0.49060.4736

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Koya is acting PM
  2. Lost Fijian
  3. Fiji Bati wary of NZ
  4. Fiji in top 20 for BWAP at world pageant
  5. Radrodro calls for LTA inquiry
  6. Qaqa's simple teachings
  7. Call for help
  8. Doom and gloom
  9. Maritino 'can see the rain is gone'
  10. Arnold pays Fiji a visit

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya Friday (10 Nov)
  2. Outrigger baby boom Thursday (09 Nov)
  3. Ex-LTA chief claims coercion Friday (10 Nov)
  4. Miss World Fiji advances to talent finals Saturday (11 Nov)
  5. Mum's in the army Wednesday (08 Nov)
  6. The largest hotel in Fiji Saturday (11 Nov)
  7. Mum leaves son out of love Friday (10 Nov)
  8. Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm yours Sunday (12 Nov)
  9. Going to get tough Tuesday (07 Nov)
  10. Tall order Thursday (09 Nov)