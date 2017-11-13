Senior police officers attend human rights workshop

Update: 1:20PM A FIVE day training focused on key human rights standards is currently being undertaken by the Fiji Police Force senior officers.
A statement by the Force says the workshop which is facilitated by the
United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) at the
Fiji Police Headquarters is being attended by senior officers from the four
policing divisions.
OHCHR Representative Dr Chitralekha Massey said the training was
essential for senior managers considering their roles as supervisors.
The training is also being used as an opportunity to gauge how the
senior management were implementing the outcomes of an Action Plan on FPF Human
Rights Priorities developed in August 2016.