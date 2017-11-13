6.0 mag earthquake in Japan region

Update: 1:08PM A 6.0 MAGNITUDE earthquake hit off Kamaishi, Japan after 11am (Fiji time) this morning.
The
Seismology Unit of Fiji's Mineral Resources Department reported that the strong
earthquake occurred at a 10km depth.
The
seismic activity was registered 219km Kamaishi, Japan; 489km from Tokyo; and 7209km
Northwest from Suva, Fiji.
It
registered the earthquake in the Japan region, latitude - 37.98 degrees North,
longitude � 145.3 degrees East.
The
Seismology Unit has reassured the people in Fiji that the offshore earthquake
posed no immediate threat to the island region.