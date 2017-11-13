Fiji Time: 9:28 PM on Monday 13 November

6.0 mag earthquake in Japan region

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, November 13, 2017

Update: 1:08PM A 6.0 MAGNITUDE earthquake hit off Kamaishi, Japan after 11am (Fiji time) this morning.

The Seismology Unit of Fiji's Mineral Resources Department reported that the strong earthquake occurred at a 10km depth.

The seismic activity was registered 219km Kamaishi, Japan; 489km from Tokyo; and 7209km Northwest from Suva, Fiji.

It registered the earthquake in the Japan region, latitude - 37.98 degrees North, longitude � 145.3 degrees East.

The Seismology Unit has reassured the people in Fiji that the offshore earthquake posed no immediate threat to the island region.








