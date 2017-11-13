APTC celebrates 10 years of existence

Update: 12:53PM A SPECIAL function to commemorate the Australia-Pacific Technical College (APTC) 10-year anniversary was held last week in the Solomon Islands.
Caretaker
Prime Minister of Solomon Islands, Manasseh Sogavare while speaking at the
event congratulated the APTC on reaching the milestone, as well as the Australian
Government for establishing APTC, and the positive impact it has had on the
skills and knowledge of Solomon Islanders.
"Today, we are
reaping the benefits of the foresight and vision of our leaders and the
Australian Government. In a space of 10 years, the APTC has grown tremendously
with the scores of its students rising year-by-year, and with more and more
graduates making their dreams a reality," Mr Sogavare said.
The APTC was established
in 2007 after it was announced by the Australian Government at the Pacific
Islands Forum. Since then, the College has provided internationally-recognised
Australian skills and qualifications to more than 11,400 Pacific Islanders,
including over 1,200 Solomon Islanders.
The Solomon
Islands Campus was established in 2013, making it the fifth campus in the
Pacific region.
The event was part
of APTC?s 10 Year Anniversary celebrations that are being held across APTC's
campus countries. The celebrations will conclude in Fiji.