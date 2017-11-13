Fiji Time: 2:10 PM on Monday 13 November

APTC celebrates 10 years of existence

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, November 13, 2017

Update: 12:53PM A SPECIAL function to commemorate the Australia-Pacific Technical College (APTC) 10-year anniversary was held last week in the Solomon Islands.

Caretaker Prime Minister of Solomon Islands, Manasseh Sogavare while speaking at the event congratulated the APTC on reaching the milestone, as well as the Australian Government for establishing APTC, and the positive impact it has had on the skills and knowledge of Solomon Islanders. 

"Today, we are reaping the benefits of the foresight and vision of our leaders and the Australian Government. In a space of 10 years, the APTC has grown tremendously with the scores of its students rising year-by-year, and with more and more graduates making their dreams a reality," Mr Sogavare said.

The APTC was established in 2007 after it was announced by the Australian Government at the Pacific Islands Forum. Since then, the College has provided internationally-recognised Australian skills and qualifications to more than 11,400 Pacific Islanders, including over 1,200 Solomon Islanders.

The Solomon Islands Campus was established in 2013, making it the fifth campus in the Pacific region.

The event was part of APTC?s 10 Year Anniversary celebrations that are being held across APTC's campus countries. The celebrations will conclude in Fiji.   








