/ Front page / News

Update: 12:36PM THE second suspect alleged to be involved in the $113,000 Western Union robbery in September will appear in court today.

Police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro said the man is being charged with one count of aggravated robbery and will appear with the first accused at the Suva Magistrates Court today.

She said the money believed to have been stolen during the robbery was recovered during the arrest executed by the Southern Division taskforce team.