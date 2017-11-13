Fiji Time: 2:10 PM on Monday 13 November

Fiji in top 20 for BWAP at world pageant

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, November 13, 2017

Update: 11:54AM THE aim for Miss World Fiji, Nanise Rainima's 'Beauty With a Purpose' (BWAP) project to ensure that more underprivileged children can go to school is becoming a reality.

This was after our representative to the largest platform of beauty and fashion was placed in the top 20 in the BWAP category of the Miss World pageant 2017.

Speaking from Hong Kong, Miss World Fiji director Andhy Blake who is on his way to the pageant said this is the second time for our BWAP project to place at Miss World.

"I'm excited that the Miss World organization has recognized Nanise's charitable efforts," Mr Blake said.

"This has been a great Miss World contest this year. Together with Nanise, we prepared well and now the results are showing. Every Fijian should be proud of Nani's achievement," he said.

Nanise's BWAP project is focused on providing children of the poorest of poor families in Fiji access to education with the right tools and support.

She is the official ambassador for the Foundation for the Education of Needy Children in Fiji (FENC Fiji) and was part of a 416 kilometre trek around Viti Levu, to raise money for the country's poorest children in September this year.








