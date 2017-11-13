Free eye surgeries a success

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Eye patients from Nadroga at the hospital, Waiyevo on Taveuni. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

Update: 11:50AM EYE patients who have traveled to Taveuni for free eye surgeries have described the annual project as a success.

Lautoka lad Ratu Savenaca Marevalu said the organisers of the project have treated them as first class citizens.

"We don't pay for anything at all except bring our clothes and bags from home to Taveuni and they provide our food and beddings ," he said.

"This is VIP treatment and we thank the Rotary Club of Taveuni and all others who helped organise this event."

Makelesi Adi of sigatoka said they have been blessed with the free eye surgery.

Rotary Club of Taveuni president Geoff Amos said patients were their priority.

"The help from private donors, Boronia Rotary Club and Newmarket in Newzeland togther with our local volunteers who have cooked food for patients have helped out in a major way," he said.

"And this project becomes bigger every year."