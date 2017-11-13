The first settlers of Macuata

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of the Qoibau clan stand in front of their church in Uluinakavida where it was once a training ground for their ancestors. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

THE journey that led to how places were named and relations were forged are amazing things about finding out your connections and your origin, says Ratu Manoa Tuiwainikai, the Saunivanua of Qoibau in Labasa.

Ratu Manoa shared the story of how his first ancestors, who are believed to be the first settlers in the Macuata Province, arrived.

"I am a strong believer in reviving tradition and customs," he said.

Ratu Manoa said he grew up with a lot of knowledge about how his ancestors first settled in Macuata.

"When we were young, I could remember my forefathers who would tell us the story of how our ancestors first travelled from one place to another in search of land," he said.

"Story has it that the first settlers in Macuata were originally from Nakauvadra in Ra and this was thousands of years ago, led by their leader Kadavulevu Nakalevu now known as Ratu Kadavulevu."

Ratu Manoa said when their ancestors journeyed through Vanua Levu from Nakauvadra, they came across stormy weather.

"The bad weather rocked the boat in the middle of the sea and with its huge waves, it broke the boat into tiny pieces and threw everyone in the boat across to land at the Northern part of Macuata which is now known as Vorovoro Island — the island is named after the event at sea — vorovoro — meaning broken into pieces," he said.

"After few years of staying on the island, they noticed the three unique mountains called the Qoibau or Ului Bau which meant head of Bau which is now known as the three sisters by European settlers."

Ratu Manoa said the journey of searching for land continued.

"They travelled up the Labasa River, led by the chief of that time who was one of Kadavulevu Nakalevu's generation and ended up at Nakorowiri Village and named their landing spot 'Na O Dri' before moving up to the three sisters," he said.

"Back in those days, people were at war over lands and they would travel from one place to another in order to defend their land they had to find a much higher place, thus the three sisters (mountain) were their best pick for a good place to get settled in."

Ratu Manoa said their ancestors finally made it clear that their final place was at the top of the three sister's mountain and named it Qoibau or Ului Bau meaning head of Bau.

"On top of Qoibau, the men would not leave there all day as they had to constantly prepare themselves for war," he said.

"The men, together with youths at that time would leave the mountain top and go across to Qoina'avida or Uluinakavida which is 20 minutes away from Labasa for training."

Ratu Manoa said the place Qoina'avida was known as their ancestors training ground.

"The name 'Qoina'avida or Uluinakavida meant 'head separates or breaks'.

"The name of the place simply explained of how the ancestors had to break up into groups which are known as tribes to further find places on Vanua Levu to settle in," he said.

"The chief of that time decided to divide the 1000 people into groups and told them to find lands of their choice within Macuata and across other parts of Vanua Levu."

Ratu Manoa said that their separation led a group of their ancestors to travel down to Naduri Village and other neighbouring villages which was why most of them were related.

"There were only few people that stayed back at the top of the mountain of Qoibau or Ului Bau and they are known as the Qoibau clan that now spreads across villages of Namoli, Galoa, Nakorowiri, Vunimoli, Nubunikavula, Batinikama and Waikisi," he said.