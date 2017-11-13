Vatuvei's call of duty

/ Front page / News

FOR retired military officer Siosifa Vatuvei his decision to follow the footsteps of his late grandfather to join the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) has paid off.

A Warrant Officer Class One during his time while serving for the RFMF, Mr Vatuvei said it was through his grandfather's encouragement that he joined the forces back in 1978.

The 58-year-old, who hails from Waciwaci Village on Lakeba, said he served in the forces for 30 years before he retired in 2005.

"I learnt a lot of things during my time in the military. Fiji is small country, but when we go on missions to Lebanon and Sinai Peninsula, you meet different types of people," Mr Vatuvei said.

"I went on eight tour of duties to Lebanon the first being in 1978 and last in 2000. I also went to Sinai from 1983-1984 and my last tour of duty was there as well from 2003 until 2005."

Mr Vatuvei said during his missions to Lebanon and Sinai, the hardest moment was departing.

"It is one of our responsibilities to look after our wives and children, but we went on missions to serve the country and the people," he said.

He said RFMF was different and unique from other forces in the world because of its ability to adapt to conditions and environment while on missions.

Mr Vatuvei's advice to the young military personnel in the RFMF was to maintain their discipline at all times.