Remembrance Day

Vishaal Kumar
Monday, November 13, 2017

MEMBERS of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and the Fiji Navy remembered the ex-servicemen who fought during the World War I and II in two separate Remembrance Day services in Suva on Saturday.

The first service was held at the First National War Cemetery at Reservoir Rd while the second service was held at the Second National War Memorial site, Battery Rd in Nasese which was attended by members of the diplomatic corp, military personnel and surviving veterans.

On the day where family members remember the sacrifice and commitment of their loved ones, 18-year-old Unaisi Ninokibau was present at the service as well to pay her respect to her late great grandfather, Euka Ninokibau.

According to Ms Ninokibau, her great grandfather served for the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) from 1939 to 1945.

"I came here today (yesterday) to remember his hard work and dedication while serving the country. He went to Solomon Islands during World War II," Ms Ninokibau said.

Ms Ninokibau's father, Suliano Ninokibau, also a retired military officer himself, said the Remembrance Day held a special significant for him and his family.

"I joined the Navy in 1975 and spent three years there until I joined the RFMF. I retired in 2006 and I have been coming here for this day for many years now," Mr Ninokibau said.

"I feel proud to serve the country while I was with the RFMF and it is also important day for my fellow fallen comrades, who lost their lives during battle. My father went for combat missions during the Solomon Islands campaign, but my time, it was different, as I went on a peacekeeping missions in Lebanon and Sinai Peninsula."

Mr Ninokibau said while serving for the country, he learnt many valuable lessons in the process of which one of them was being disciplined.

He also added that family played an important role for military personnel because they needed their support as well.








