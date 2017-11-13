Fiji Time: 2:10 PM on Monday 13 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Dealing with sex offenders

Felix Chaudhary
Monday, November 13, 2017

WE need effective management of sex offenders to ensure their release from prison does not have a negative impact on victims, says Fiji Police Force Deputy Commissioner Isikeli Ligairi.

Speaking at the 37th Asian Pacific Conference of Correctional Administrators held in Nadi last week, he said there was a serious need to reduce recidivism of sex offenders.

"We will need a multi-dimensional approach to ensure that those released from incarceration do not further contribute to increasing the recidivism rate, but they are able to integrate back into the community, taking into consideration the impact their release will have, especially on the victim," he said.

Mr Ligairi said there were serious issues that needed to be addressed when dealing with victims of sex crimes, especially when perpetrators were released from prison.

"Have we done enough as relevant stakeholders to prepare the victim for the return of the person that committed the crime back into their everyday life?

"If the offender is related to the victim, it's easy to focus on the rehabilitation of the offender, but what about if the offender is not related to the victim?"

Mr Ligairi said information gleaned by Fiji Corrections Service psychologists from sex offenders during counselling sessions could be used to formulate strategies to help victims.

"Again, this is where we need to source the information that our administrators have gathered from the sex offender whilst under their care, so when we conduct our community training and awareness programs, we are also able to help the victims of sex crimes.

"I am sorry to state the only help police have for victims at this stage is the referrals for counselling to Medical Services Pacific — a local NGO that has extended its arm to assist victims."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62010.6011
JPY 56.055753.0557
GBP 0.36920.3612
EUR 0.41900.4070
NZD 0.71110.6781
AUD 0.64110.6161
USD 0.49060.4736

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Lost Fijian
  2. Koya is acting PM
  3. Qaqa's simple teachings
  4. Fiji Bati wary of NZ
  5. Radrodro calls for LTA inquiry
  6. Call for help
  7. Doom and gloom
  8. Maritino 'can see the rain is gone'
  9. Widow promotes early detection
  10. Fiji in top 20 for BWAP at world pageant

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya Friday (10 Nov)
  2. Outrigger baby boom Thursday (09 Nov)
  3. Ex-LTA chief claims coercion Friday (10 Nov)
  4. Miss World Fiji advances to talent finals Saturday (11 Nov)
  5. Mum's in the army Wednesday (08 Nov)
  6. The largest hotel in Fiji Saturday (11 Nov)
  7. Mum leaves son out of love Friday (10 Nov)
  8. Going to get tough Tuesday (07 Nov)
  9. Tall order Thursday (09 Nov)
  10. Miss World Fiji appeals for votes Tuesday (07 Nov)