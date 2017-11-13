Dialogue to help address social ills

/ Front page / News

IN order to address and strengthen ethnic relations and social cohesion, it is important to deliberate collectively on key issues that divide Fiji on political, ideological, socio-economic, ethnic or religious lines.

Speaking at the opening of a three-day dialogue forum at Pacific Harbour's Pearl Resort and Spa last week, Dialogue Fiji's executive director Nilesh Lal said dialogue was an important element to use to put a stop to social ills.

"There is a lot of negative rhetoric that we encounter on social media, blogsites and in mundane conversations which divide us as a society, and impact greatly on our ability as a nation to achieve our social, political and economic potential.

"Some of the bigotry that we encounter is fuelled by misinformation, prejudice and stereotyping and we believe earnestly that dialogue and increased interaction is critical to purging some of these," he said.

The three-day forum included a number of panel discussions on issues pertinent to ethnic relations in Fiji, including contentious ones such the common national identity, indigenous rights, political representation.