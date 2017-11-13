Empowering women

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou hands over the handicraft tools to the women of Visoto Youth Club in Levuka. Picture: SUPPLIED

THERE is a need for women empowerment in individual communities around the country.

These were the words of Minister for Youth and Sports, Laisenia Tuitubou while handing over handicraft tools to the Visoto Young Women's club in Levuka last week.

Mr Tuitubou requested the youth group to use the tools to sustain their livelihoods.

"The tools provided will assist your women's club in processing and furnishing handicraft materials," he said.

"This will allow you an opportunity to generate income and support your families," Mr Tuitubou said.

"The ministry ensures that all youth groups receive equal assistance regardless of gender, ethnicity and physical ability.

"The inclusion of young women is equally important for youth groups as they can make positive contributions to the betterment of the club."

The secretary for the Visoto club, Lagilagi Qatia thanked the minister and the ministry for the timely assistance.

"This assistance comes at an opportune time when we are trying to develop and upskill our young women to be productive and successful," Ms Qatia said.

"Our young women will market their products at the Levuka market and then will look to expand their market in Suva and Nausori."

Visoto Young Women's club aimed to secure a sustainable handicraft shop in Levuka Town since there were no handicraft outlets on the island which also had been declared a world heritage site.

Some of the equipment provided included a handsaw, grinder, wood glue, thinner and other materials.