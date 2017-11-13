Fiji Time: 2:10 PM on Monday 13 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Role of lawyers

Litia Cava
Monday, November 13, 2017

ENFORCEMENT authorities should behave properly, says Chief Justice Anthony Gates.

Speaking to members of the Bench and Bar during the Fiji Law Society dinner last Friday in Suva, Justice Gates emphasised on the roles of lawyers.

"You have an immense role to play to see that the proper thing is done," he said.

"Enforcement authorities should behave properly, you can play a part in that by having to get up at two o'clock in the morning from wherever it is to go down to Central Police Station to be with a person in need."

He said lawyers had a role in ensuring that this was followed through.

Justice Gates also said preliminary work was also ongoing before the installation of video recordings in all the court rooms.

He said video recording of suspects in question and also court proceedings would add a sense of accountability.

"It will be a difficult business as we all have to be so correct in everything we say and it will all be available to the Appeal Courts as to what actually transpired," Justice Gates said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62010.6011
JPY 56.055753.0557
GBP 0.36920.3612
EUR 0.41900.4070
NZD 0.71110.6781
AUD 0.64110.6161
USD 0.49060.4736

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Lost Fijian
  2. Koya is acting PM
  3. Qaqa's simple teachings
  4. Fiji Bati wary of NZ
  5. Radrodro calls for LTA inquiry
  6. Call for help
  7. Doom and gloom
  8. Maritino 'can see the rain is gone'
  9. Widow promotes early detection
  10. Fiji in top 20 for BWAP at world pageant

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya Friday (10 Nov)
  2. Outrigger baby boom Thursday (09 Nov)
  3. Ex-LTA chief claims coercion Friday (10 Nov)
  4. Miss World Fiji advances to talent finals Saturday (11 Nov)
  5. Mum's in the army Wednesday (08 Nov)
  6. The largest hotel in Fiji Saturday (11 Nov)
  7. Mum leaves son out of love Friday (10 Nov)
  8. Going to get tough Tuesday (07 Nov)
  9. Tall order Thursday (09 Nov)
  10. Miss World Fiji appeals for votes Tuesday (07 Nov)