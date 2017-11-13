Drug suspects to appear in court

/ Front page / News

people apprehended during the drug raids conducted by police last Thursday will appear at the Magistrates Court in Nasinu today.

Ms Naisoro said two raids were conducted in the Eastern Division and resulted in the arrest of four people after police received information about their alleged involvement in drug-related activities.

The drug raid which was also conducted at the home of a self-employed man in Nakasi resulted in the seizure of white crystals believed to be methamphetamine and apparatus allegedly used for manufacturing the drugs.

The 33-year-old man has been charged with two counts of being in possession of illicit drugs.

A teacher who was also arrested during the raid has been charged with one count of obstruction because she allegedly tore up the search warrant produced by the officers prior to the search.

The woman has been remanded at the Korovou Remand Center.

Meanwhile, an accident involving a police vehicle and a truck last Saturday is being investigated by police.

Police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro said the driver has been treated and there were no other serious injuries, particularly, with the occupants of the car.

Ms Naisoro said investigations into this case continued.