Fiji Time: 2:09 PM on Monday 13 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Weatherman: More rainy days

Repeka Nasiko
Monday, November 13, 2017

THE trough of low pressure causing heavy downpours over most parts of the country is expected to gradually weaken over the next few days.

Fiji Meteorological Services acting director Viliame Vereivalu said rain would continue to affect the group.

"Heavy rain will continue to affect parts of Fiji as a trough of low pressure moves over the group," Mr Vereivalu said.

"However, the trough currently over the country is expected to gradually weaken and ease the rain over Fiji in the next few days."

He said a heavy rain warning remained in force for eastern and northern Viti Levu and nearby smaller islands, Kadavu, Western and Southern Vanua Levu, Lau and Lomaiviti groups.

"Though the heavy rain warning has been cancelled, afternoon or evening showers and thunderstorms could still be expected for the western parts of Viti Levu, Yasawa and Mamanuca group.

"The rest of Fiji should expect cloudy periods with some showers with isolated thunderstorms.

"All communities are advised to remain alert as localised heavy rain over short period of time can cause flash flooding in low lying areas and areas prone to flooding."

He said the general public were requested to heed weather reports, warnings and advisories from authorities.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62010.6011
JPY 56.055753.0557
GBP 0.36920.3612
EUR 0.41900.4070
NZD 0.71110.6781
AUD 0.64110.6161
USD 0.49060.4736

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Lost Fijian
  2. Koya is acting PM
  3. Qaqa's simple teachings
  4. Fiji Bati wary of NZ
  5. Radrodro calls for LTA inquiry
  6. Call for help
  7. Doom and gloom
  8. Maritino 'can see the rain is gone'
  9. Widow promotes early detection
  10. Fiji in top 20 for BWAP at world pageant

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya Friday (10 Nov)
  2. Outrigger baby boom Thursday (09 Nov)
  3. Ex-LTA chief claims coercion Friday (10 Nov)
  4. Miss World Fiji advances to talent finals Saturday (11 Nov)
  5. Mum's in the army Wednesday (08 Nov)
  6. The largest hotel in Fiji Saturday (11 Nov)
  7. Mum leaves son out of love Friday (10 Nov)
  8. Going to get tough Tuesday (07 Nov)
  9. Tall order Thursday (09 Nov)
  10. Miss World Fiji appeals for votes Tuesday (07 Nov)