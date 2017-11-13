Weatherman: More rainy days

/ Front page / News

THE trough of low pressure causing heavy downpours over most parts of the country is expected to gradually weaken over the next few days.

Fiji Meteorological Services acting director Viliame Vereivalu said rain would continue to affect the group.

"Heavy rain will continue to affect parts of Fiji as a trough of low pressure moves over the group," Mr Vereivalu said.

"However, the trough currently over the country is expected to gradually weaken and ease the rain over Fiji in the next few days."

He said a heavy rain warning remained in force for eastern and northern Viti Levu and nearby smaller islands, Kadavu, Western and Southern Vanua Levu, Lau and Lomaiviti groups.

"Though the heavy rain warning has been cancelled, afternoon or evening showers and thunderstorms could still be expected for the western parts of Viti Levu, Yasawa and Mamanuca group.

"The rest of Fiji should expect cloudy periods with some showers with isolated thunderstorms.

"All communities are advised to remain alert as localised heavy rain over short period of time can cause flash flooding in low lying areas and areas prone to flooding."

He said the general public were requested to heed weather reports, warnings and advisories from authorities.