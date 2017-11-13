Fiji Time: 2:10 PM on Monday 13 November

Fiji Times Logo

March deadline for new bridges

Vishaal Kumar
Monday, November 13, 2017

WORKS on the new Vatuwaqa and Stinson Parade bridges in Suva are expected to be completed by March next year.

This was revealed by Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) chief executive officer, Jonathan Moore, who visited both bridge construction sites last week and was pleased with the progress.

"For Vatuwaqa, the concrete bridge superstructure and the sub structure is complete," he said.

"Currently, the contractor is working on the construction of the bridge furniture.

"Road approach works are ongoing and is expected to be completed by the end of this month.

"For Stinson, the bridge sub structure is complete. The contractor is currently constructing the deck superstructure.

"Ground stabilisation works are completed at both approaches. Road approach works will commence by mid of this month."

Mr Moore also advised the public that traffic flow would be reduced to a single lane during the Stinson Parade Bridge road construction works at the Usher St and Harris Rd intersection.

He said the works would only be carried out at night during weekdays, excluding Friday night.

"Works will also occur from 9pm Saturday until 4am Monday morning during weekends," he said.








