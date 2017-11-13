Market day for local artists

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Customers shop at the Vuda Market Day at First Landing Resort in Lautoka yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

ORGANISERS of the Vuda Market Day hope the event will provide a market for local artists and aspiring entrepreneurs.

The event, held twice a month, attracted a number of tourists to the market stalls situated near the First Landing Resort yesterday.

Vuda Market organiser Carina Bjers said the market day was open to the public.

"They used to have a Roc Market at Vuda Marina and that was going on for about three years," she said.

"The Roc Market started again in April this year, but that didn't work out so we decided to move it to another location.

"We couldn't stop because a lot of people were asking about the market and when it was going to be held again.

"So we started this new one with Amanda Braddock, who is the First Landing Resort general manager, and so far we've had a lot of people stopping by to see what we have on offer."