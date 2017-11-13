Fiji Time: 2:10 PM on Monday 13 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Market day for local artists

Repeka Nasiko
Monday, November 13, 2017

ORGANISERS of the Vuda Market Day hope the event will provide a market for local artists and aspiring entrepreneurs.

The event, held twice a month, attracted a number of tourists to the market stalls situated near the First Landing Resort yesterday.

Vuda Market organiser Carina Bjers said the market day was open to the public.

"They used to have a Roc Market at Vuda Marina and that was going on for about three years," she said.

"The Roc Market started again in April this year, but that didn't work out so we decided to move it to another location.

"We couldn't stop because a lot of people were asking about the market and when it was going to be held again.

"So we started this new one with Amanda Braddock, who is the First Landing Resort general manager, and so far we've had a lot of people stopping by to see what we have on offer."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62010.6011
JPY 56.055753.0557
GBP 0.36920.3612
EUR 0.41900.4070
NZD 0.71110.6781
AUD 0.64110.6161
USD 0.49060.4736

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Lost Fijian
  2. Koya is acting PM
  3. Qaqa's simple teachings
  4. Fiji Bati wary of NZ
  5. Radrodro calls for LTA inquiry
  6. Call for help
  7. Doom and gloom
  8. Maritino 'can see the rain is gone'
  9. Widow promotes early detection
  10. Fiji in top 20 for BWAP at world pageant

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya Friday (10 Nov)
  2. Outrigger baby boom Thursday (09 Nov)
  3. Ex-LTA chief claims coercion Friday (10 Nov)
  4. Miss World Fiji advances to talent finals Saturday (11 Nov)
  5. Mum's in the army Wednesday (08 Nov)
  6. The largest hotel in Fiji Saturday (11 Nov)
  7. Mum leaves son out of love Friday (10 Nov)
  8. Going to get tough Tuesday (07 Nov)
  9. Tall order Thursday (09 Nov)
  10. Miss World Fiji appeals for votes Tuesday (07 Nov)