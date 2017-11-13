Road upgrade to benefit farmers

/ Front page / News

A 49-kilometre cane access road in Koronubu, Ba, will soon receive a major upgrade with funding for the project provided by the EU and the Pacific Community (SPC) Rural Access Roads and Associated Infrastructure (RARAI) project.

EU Delegation for the Pacific head of Cooperation, Christoph Wagner, said the project tackled key challenges for farmers, especially in the more remote areas of Fiji by easing transportation of sugar cane to the mills.

"This is an important element in EU's ongoing support to the sugar sector in Fiji," he said.

"The project intends to deliver all-weather cane access roads through rehabilitation works, notably improvement of drainage systems.

"With better roads, there will also be added incentives for farmers to increase production of cash crops to supplement incomes and sustain their livelihoods during off-season.

"In addition, it will mean people will enjoy improved accessibility to basic facilities in terms of health, education, markets, public administration, to name a few."

SPC director general Dr Colin Tuikitonga said they were proud to partner with the EU.

"Cane cartage is a very significant cost for sugarcane farmers and the SPC is pleased to support upgrading efforts to improve road conditions and encourage the industry to reduce transportation costs for farmers," he said.