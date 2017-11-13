Fiji Time: 2:09 PM on Monday 13 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Road upgrade to benefit farmers

Repeka Nasiko
Monday, November 13, 2017

A 49-kilometre cane access road in Koronubu, Ba, will soon receive a major upgrade with funding for the project provided by the EU and the Pacific Community (SPC) Rural Access Roads and Associated Infrastructure (RARAI) project.

EU Delegation for the Pacific head of Cooperation, Christoph Wagner, said the project tackled key challenges for farmers, especially in the more remote areas of Fiji by easing transportation of sugar cane to the mills.

"This is an important element in EU's ongoing support to the sugar sector in Fiji," he said.

"The project intends to deliver all-weather cane access roads through rehabilitation works, notably improvement of drainage systems.

"With better roads, there will also be added incentives for farmers to increase production of cash crops to supplement incomes and sustain their livelihoods during off-season.

"In addition, it will mean people will enjoy improved accessibility to basic facilities in terms of health, education, markets, public administration, to name a few."

SPC director general Dr Colin Tuikitonga said they were proud to partner with the EU.

"Cane cartage is a very significant cost for sugarcane farmers and the SPC is pleased to support upgrading efforts to improve road conditions and encourage the industry to reduce transportation costs for farmers," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62010.6011
JPY 56.055753.0557
GBP 0.36920.3612
EUR 0.41900.4070
NZD 0.71110.6781
AUD 0.64110.6161
USD 0.49060.4736

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Lost Fijian
  2. Koya is acting PM
  3. Qaqa's simple teachings
  4. Fiji Bati wary of NZ
  5. Radrodro calls for LTA inquiry
  6. Call for help
  7. Doom and gloom
  8. Maritino 'can see the rain is gone'
  9. Widow promotes early detection
  10. Fiji in top 20 for BWAP at world pageant

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya Friday (10 Nov)
  2. Outrigger baby boom Thursday (09 Nov)
  3. Ex-LTA chief claims coercion Friday (10 Nov)
  4. Miss World Fiji advances to talent finals Saturday (11 Nov)
  5. Mum's in the army Wednesday (08 Nov)
  6. The largest hotel in Fiji Saturday (11 Nov)
  7. Mum leaves son out of love Friday (10 Nov)
  8. Going to get tough Tuesday (07 Nov)
  9. Tall order Thursday (09 Nov)
  10. Miss World Fiji appeals for votes Tuesday (07 Nov)