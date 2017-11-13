Duo allegedly caught with 30 parcels of marijuana

/ Front page / News

FIJI Police Force chief operations officer ACP Rusiate Tudravu has sent out a warning to drug dealers that they would be brought to justice if they continued to be involved in drug related activities.

This comes after a drug find in Lautoka last Thursday led to the arrest of two people who allegedly dumped parcels of dried leaves believed to be marijuana down a toilet during a police raid.

According to police, a 42-year-old man was suspected of drug dealing based on information gathered by the Western Division police operations team.

A police raid was then conducted at the suspect's home, where he allegedly tried to dispose about 30 parcels of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

The parcels were recovered after police reached out to the Water Authority of Fiji officials who dug out the illicit drugs from the man's sewerage lines.

The suspect was subsequently arrested alongside a 31-year-old woman who was also alleged to be involved in drug dealing.

In light of the discovery, ACP Tudravu said drug dealers and peddlers would explore all possible ways to hide their illegal activities.

"Drug dealers will always think of a way to beat law enforcement and this case is a good example of how far we will go to bring those involved to justice and we will reach out to every government department, private and public entities to achieve our fight against drugs," he said in a statement.

"It is also imperative that members of the public come forward to help us because our society is such that we always know what is happening within our communities, so if you have information about illegal activities, call us."

The suspects will be produced at the Lautoka Magistrates Court today.