Maritino 'can see the rain is gone'

Serafina Silaitoga
Monday, November 13, 2017

MARITINO Taruku's blurry eyesight since birth had also blurred his dreams of joining the military.

After going through a free eye surgery at the hospital on Taveuni through the help of Taveuni Rotary Club yesterday, he is more then determined to pursue his dream and become a soldier.

"I can see clearly now and I will become a soldier," he said.

"I couldn't see clearly before and couldn't play much because of my poor eyesight.

"I thank God for kindness of the Rotary Club that has helped restore my sight."

Maritino was among 160 patients who had eye surgeries at the Taveuni hospital from top eye surgeons from abroad.

Spearheaded by the Rotary Club of Taveuni with the help of Australian Boronia club and New Zealand's Newmarket club, the annual event had assisted more than 30,000 Fijians and had restored their eye sights — free of charge.

Club executive Josephine Amos said the event started 12 years ago and the support of local and international volunteers had made a huge difference.

"The patients don't pay anything at all, including transportation to and from Taveuni," she said.

"The gifts and sponsorships by private donors, the Rotary clubs in Boronia, Australia and Newmarket in New Zealand continued to impact the people of Fiji."

"Goundar Shipping also helped out in a big way as they provided free meals for patients and discounted first-class fare for all patients from Viti Levu."

Mrs Amos said more patients would be treated this week. Yesterday (Sunday), 100 patients had returned to Viti Levu while another 60 arrived last night for treatment.








