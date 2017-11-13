Fiji Time: 2:09 PM on Monday 13 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Call for help

Luisa Qiolevu
Monday, November 13, 2017

A MOTHER and daughter of Benau in Labasa are appealing and seeking assistance from relevant authorities and members of the public.

Maya Wati, 64, has been a caregiver to her disabled daughter Nileshni Narayan, 33, for over 30 years by herself.

"She cannot walk properly and sometimes she would need my hand," Ms Wati said.

Ms Wati said they lived on the food voucher assistance from the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation.

"We also receive $90 assistance from the Ministry of Women in our bank account, but my main worry is my daughter's safety as I am old now," she said.

"It's over 30 years and I have been taking care of her and the thought of leaving her behind as I grow old scares me."

Ms Wati said their food voucher would only last them for a few weeks and they had to go without food.

"We both have needs like every woman and with the $90 assistance, I tried to buy my daughter new clothes like other people have," she said.

"It makes me happy seeing my daughter's face lit up with excitement when she sees a new dress."

Ms Wati said she sometimes sacrificed her meal for her daughter.

"I'm not working and just a full time mother and when there is not enough food at home, I would let my daughter to eat and say that I am not hungry just so she can eat nicely without having to worry about me," she said.

"Sometimes when there is enough rice for both of us, than I would cook rice to go with tea for dinner."

Ms Wati has three daughters and two are married.

"My other two daughters are married and have their own family to worry about," she said.

"My responsibility is here with Nileshni, I want her to have the best and for that I need some assistance such as a wheelchair as she gets tired from walking with a stick and I can't help her always since my knees have grown weak too."

Ms Wati said gone were the days she would do everything for her daughter, but now she needed assistance.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62010.6011
JPY 56.055753.0557
GBP 0.36920.3612
EUR 0.41900.4070
NZD 0.71110.6781
AUD 0.64110.6161
USD 0.49060.4736

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Lost Fijian
  2. Koya is acting PM
  3. Qaqa's simple teachings
  4. Fiji Bati wary of NZ
  5. Radrodro calls for LTA inquiry
  6. Call for help
  7. Doom and gloom
  8. Maritino 'can see the rain is gone'
  9. Widow promotes early detection
  10. Fiji in top 20 for BWAP at world pageant

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya Friday (10 Nov)
  2. Outrigger baby boom Thursday (09 Nov)
  3. Ex-LTA chief claims coercion Friday (10 Nov)
  4. Miss World Fiji advances to talent finals Saturday (11 Nov)
  5. Mum's in the army Wednesday (08 Nov)
  6. The largest hotel in Fiji Saturday (11 Nov)
  7. Mum leaves son out of love Friday (10 Nov)
  8. Going to get tough Tuesday (07 Nov)
  9. Tall order Thursday (09 Nov)
  10. Miss World Fiji appeals for votes Tuesday (07 Nov)